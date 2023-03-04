Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 Out, See How To Raise Objection; BSEB Results Soon

Bihar Board inter answer key 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam answer key 2023. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the Bihar Board intermediate answer key now. The answer key is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections if they find any key incorrect. The last date to raise objections against BSEB intermediate answer key is March 6, till 5 pm.

The Bihar Board intermediate answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It can be checked on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2023, students will have to key in their roll code and roll number. The BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam 2023. Based on the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the results.

How to download BSEB class 12th answer key 2023

In order to check Bihar board intermediate answer key 2023, candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] answer key’ link.

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit

Post submitting, the BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should choose the subject from the selection list and download the key for future reference.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

To raise objections candidates must visit the official link at objection.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2023

Candidates must note that in the year 2022 also, BSEB released the Bihar intermediate answer key on March 3 and the window to raise objections was open till March 6. Last year, the exam was conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022. However, this year the Bihar board class 12 exam was held between February 1 and 11, 2023.

In the year 2022, the paper evaluation was completed by March 8 after which the topper-verification process was conducted. The results were declared on March 16, 2022. Looking at the past trends, students can expect their Bihar Board class 12th results by the second of March this year. Candidates must note the paper evaluation of the Bihar intermediate exam started on February 24 and will end on March 5.