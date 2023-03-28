Last Updated:

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 30

Bihar Board class 12 compartmental exam 2023 registration deadline has been extended till March 30. Here's how to register for the exam. Direct link inside.

Board Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
bihar board class 12 compartmental exam

Image: Republic World


Bihar Board compartmental exam: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to register for the Bihar intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams 2023 till March 30. Earlier the registration window closed on March 27. However, BSEB has given an extension for the candidates who have failed in Bihar Board 12th exam. If you have not yet registered for the compartmental exam, do it now. See the steps to register for the exams here.

How to register for Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

  • Visit the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Now, click on the Compartmental exam 2023 link
  • Log in using your username and password (school ID)
  • Fill up the form 
  • Verify the student by following the said procedure
  • Now, pay the application fee
  • Submit the filled form of the student. 
  • Here's direct link to register for the exam.
  • Click here to download BSEB compartment exam forms.

Candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. They will have to choose one paper from Groups 1 and 2 of compulsory subjects, each carrying 100 marks and 3 papers from elective subject groups carrying 100 marks each. 

READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 to be declared today? Here's what BSEB official says
READ | Bihar Board 12th result: BSEB Inter scrutiny, compartment exam application begins today
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared on these websites, check official list here
READ | Bihar Board Class 10 result to release soon, topper verification process underway
READ | BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023 likely today; Know Bihar matric passing mark criteria
COMMENT