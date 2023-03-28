Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 30

Bihar Board compartmental exam: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to register for the Bihar intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams 2023 till March 30. Earlier the registration window closed on March 27. However, BSEB has given an extension for the candidates who have failed in Bihar Board 12th exam. If you have not yet registered for the compartmental exam, do it now. See the steps to register for the exams here.

How to register for Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

Visit the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Now, click on the Compartmental exam 2023 link

Log in using your username and password (school ID)

Fill up the form

Verify the student by following the said procedure

Now, pay the application fee

Submit the filled form of the student.

Here's direct link to register for the exam.

Click here to download BSEB compartment exam forms.

Candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. They will have to choose one paper from Groups 1 and 2 of compulsory subjects, each carrying 100 marks and 3 papers from elective subject groups carrying 100 marks each.