Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: How To Apply For Scrutiny/re-checking Of Papers Here

The Board of Secondary Education Bihar (BSEB) released the Bihar Board Class 12 results on March 21, on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. The students who appeared for the examination were able to check and download the results by entering their roll number and date of birth. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office.
According to BSEB, as many as 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination this year. Out of which, 10,51,948 students qualified for the examination. The qualifying candidates must note that the scrutiny/ re-checking process for their Class 12 exam will commence on March 23. Candidates can apply for re-checking till March 30 by visiting the official website. The fee to apply for the same is Rs 70 and the students are required to first register and generate their application Ids.
The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 examination 2023 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets.
The exam for Bihar Board Class 12 students was conducted by the BSEB from February 1 to 14, 2023, in two shifts. The answer key (preliminary) was released by the board in March and candidates were allowed time till March 6 to raise an objection, if any. For further updates, the students are advised to visit the official website.