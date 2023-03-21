Last Updated:

Bihar Board Class 12 Result Out: Toppers To Get Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize, Laptops For Top-6

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has ended the wait of over 13 lakh candidates by declaring the Class 12 board exam result today.

Bihar Board intermediate toppers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has ended the wait of over 13 lakh candidates by declaring the Class 12 board exam result today, March 21. According to reports, the Board will now reward exciting prizes to the toppers in all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. 

The students who have secured first rank in all three streams will now get a reward of one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second spot in all three streams will receive reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a kindle and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. Furthermore, students who secured 4th, 5th and 6th positions in all three streams are now eligible to receive the reward of Rs 15000 and a laptop.

BSEB has released the result for all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Girls outshine boys 

According to the official information, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Bihar Board examination, of which 10,91,948 have been declared passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.70. Notably, girls have fared better than boys in the board exam by topping all three streams. 

Somya Sharma (Commerce topper) secured 95 per cent, Ayushi Nandan (Science topper) received 94.8 per cent and Mohaddesa (Arts/ Humanities topper) secured 95 per cent. According to the result, the commerce stream has recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.95. Overall, 5,13,222 students got first division, as many as 4,87,223 students secured second division and 91,503 students secured third division
 

