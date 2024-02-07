Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the admit cards for participants in the Intermediate or 12th Board Examination, 2024. The exam is set to take place from February 1st to 12th, and school authorities can access the admit cards at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

In an official notice, the BSEB stated that the admit cards will be accessible until January 31. Educational institution heads are urged to download the admit cards for their respective candidates using the provided user ID and password, and subsequently sign and seal the documents.

Candidates are advised to obtain their signed and sealed admit cards from the educational institution's management and appear for the examination on the specified date and shift at the designated center mentioned in the admit card. It is emphasized that the admit cards are exclusively issued for the theory subjects' examination, as communicated by the BSEB.

How to download Bihar Board Inter Admit Card?

Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Login to the Portal:

Look for a login section on the website.

Enter the user ID and password provided by the board for accessing the admit cards.

Locate Admit Card Section:

Once logged in, navigate to the section that deals with admit cards or examination-related information.

Download Admit Card:

Find the option to download the admit card for the 12th Board Examination, 2024.

Click on the download button or link associated with the admit card.

Verify Details:

Review the details on the admit card to ensure accuracy. Check for your name, photograph, examination center details, and other relevant information.

Print or Save:

After verifying the details, you can either print the admit card or save it as a PDF for future reference. It's advisable to have a printed copy as well as a digital backup.

The BSEB emphasized that no corrections will be made to the admit cards issued, as they have been provided post-corrections made on the dummy admit card released by the educational institution after the application process.

If any corrections are made on the admit card by the head or center superintendent of an educational institution, the candidate's name will not be published, and disciplinary and legal action will be taken against the responsible individual.

Additionally, the BSEB clarified that the admit card is valid only for candidates who passed the screening examination. Students who failed the screening or sent-up examination will not receive the admit card under any circumstances. Non-compliance with these instructions will be treated seriously, according to the BSEB.

Furthermore, students dismissed by the education department on October 21, 2023, for continuous class absenteeism will not be eligible to participate in the Bihar Intermediate board exams 2024. For more details, interested parties can refer to the official website.