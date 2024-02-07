Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:26 IST
Bihar Board Class 12th exams 2024: 51 students expelled on Day 1 of BSEB exam, highest in Nawada
Bihar Board Class 12th exams 2024: A total of 51 students reportedly expelled for using unfair means during the examinations.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) successfully conducted the Class 12 board exams for Biology, Philosophy, and Economics on February 1. A total of 51 students reportedly expelled for using unfair means during the examinations. The exams, held across 1,523 examination centers statewide, aimed to assess the knowledge and understanding of students in these crucial subjects.
51 expelled on Day 1 of Bihar Board Class 12th Exam
The Biology and Philosophy exams took place during the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the Economics exam unfolded in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The board reported a total of 22 expulsions in Nawada district, followed by nine in Nalanda. Bhojpur and Arwal each recorded three expulsions, with Samastipur and Jehanabad reporting two each, Saran reported 8 expulsions. Additionally, one student each was caught using unfair means in Munger and Madhepura districts.
The board also revealed that eight individuals were apprehended for impersonating students. The impersonators were nabbed in Nalanda (six), Bhojpur (one), and Gaya (one) districts.
In terms of participation, a substantial number of candidates, totaling 4,62,425, appeared for the Biology and Philosophy exams in the morning session. Later, in the second shift, 86,691 students took on the Economics exam.
Crucial Guidelines for Students
To maintain the integrity of the examination process, students are reminded to adhere to important guidelines:
- Fancy pencil boxes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.
- Essential items such as the Bihar 12th Admit Card 2024 and school ID must be carried.
- Students are advised to reach the exam center at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.
- Upon arrival, candidates should report to the allotted room number and occupy their respective seats.
- All rough work must be done on the writing pad provided by the invigilator.
The Bihar Board emphasizes the significance of maintaining a fair and disciplined examination environment, urging both students and examiners to follow these guidelines diligently. This ensures the smooth conduct of exams and upholds the credibility of the evaluation process.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:26 IST
