Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board Results on March 23: The Bihar School Examination Board on March 22 announced that Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will be declared on March 23, 2024 at 1.30 pm. The board will hold a press conference to announce Bihar 12th results, after which students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It is being said that Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee Anand Kishore will announce the Intermediate result on Saturday during a press conference.