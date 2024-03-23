Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12 Results on March 23: The Bihar Board on Friday announced that the results for the class 12th or Intermediate final examination will be declared on March 23 at 1.30 pm. According to the officials, the chairperson of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results during a press conference following which the class 12th students will be able to access the results on results.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and interbseb.com and check their results. On Saturday, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee, Anand Kishore will announce the Intermediate result, said an official.

The Bihar School Examination Board announced through X handle, saying, “The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee on 23.03.2024 at 01:30 pm.”

During the announcement of the results, the names of the list of the toppers will also be released by the BSEB.

This year, results for almost 13 Lakh students who took the Bihar Board 12th exams for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be announced together.



