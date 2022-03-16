Bihar Board Class 12th Toppers To Get Rs 1 Lakh, A Laptop & A Kindle Reader

Bihar Board Class 12 Scholarship: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Class 12 results 2022. Students who appeared in the Bihar Class 12 2022 Exam can check their results by visiting the official website: BSEB.i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This time the Board has decided to award cash prizes and electronic devices to the toppers of the BSEB Class 12 Examination.

Bihar Board class 12th toppers to get cash prize, a laptop & a Kindle reader

According to the latest notice released by the BSEB, students who have secured the first position in the BSEB Class 12 Exam will get a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader. Second rank holders will receive a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader, while third rank holders will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 as well as a Kindle e-book reader. The board has announced it will give a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a laptop to the 4th and 5th rank holders.

This year, around 13.5 lakh students appeared in the exam. According to the results, around 80.15% of students have qualified for the exam, of which the overall percentage of girls is 81.28 percent and the percentage of boys is 76.66%. The Board has also announced the names of the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Toppers List, which includes top performers from the Arts, Commerce, and Science Streams.

BSEB releases notice regarding scrutiny

Bihar Secondary Education Board has released notification regarding the scrutiny of the answer sheet. All those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny between March 23 and March 30, 2022. The chairman of the Bihar Secondary Education Board, Anand Kishore, stated that all those students who are not satisfied with their marks can opt for the security of that particular paper. Students are required to apply for scrutiny between March 23 and March 30, 2022. Students must note that the charge per paper is Rs 70, and they can apply through the online website.

Bihar Board class 12th toppers; Here's how to check result

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - www.results.biharboardonline.com .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on class 12 intermediate result.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)