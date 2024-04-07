×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Bihar Board Compartmental Exam Date Sheet 2024 Released: Check Here for Class 10 and 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Class 12 and 10 compartment exam 2024 date sheet. Check here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  3 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Class 12 and 10 compartment exam 2024 date sheet, providing crucial information for students gearing up for the upcoming exams. As per the BSEB Intermediate and Class 10 time table 2024, the exams are set to commence from April 29 to May 11.

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2024 Schedule

The Bihar board 12th exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts, with morning sessions scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and evening sessions from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Registration Details

Students interested in appearing for Bihar board Inter compartment and special exams 2024, as well as scrutiny of BSEB 12th result 2024, have until April 7 to submit their applications. The registration process can be completed on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. It's important to note that a scrutiny fee of Rs 120 per subject must be paid along with the application.

Examination Schedule

Here's a detailed breakdown of the Bihar board 12th compartmental exam time table:

  • Date of Examination: April 29 to May 11
  • First Sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Various subjects including Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and more.
  • Second Sitting (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Subjects such as Biology, Agriculture, History, Geography, Accountancy, and more.

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam Date Sheet

For Class 10 students, the compartment exam date sheet is as follows:

  • Date: May 4 to May 11
  • Shift 1: Subjects including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, and Bhojpuri.
  • Shift 2: Subjects such as Social Science, Mathematics, English, Science, Commerce, Economics, and various vocational trades.

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam Date Sheet

Date of ExaminationFirst Sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)Second Sitting (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
April 29 (Monday)I.Sc: Hindi (106/125)I.Sc: Biology (119)
 I.Com: Hindi (206/224)I.A: History (321)
 I.A: Hindi (306/331)Voc: English (403)
April 30 (Tuesday)I.Sc: Physics (117)I.Sc: Agriculture (120)
 I.Com: Entrepreneurship (218)I.A: Music (318)
 I.A: Psychology (324)Voc: Hindi (401)
May 2 (Thursday)I.Sc: English (105/124)I.Sc: Mathematics (121)
 I.Com: English (205/223)I.A: Mathematics (327)
 I.A: English (305/330)I.Com: Business Studies (217)
May 3 (Friday)I.Sc: Chemistry (118)I.A: Geography (323)
 I.A: Economics (326)I.Com: Accountancy (220)
 I.Com: Economics (219)Voc: Foundation Course (402)
May 5 (Saturday)I.A: Sociology (325)I.A: Political Science (322)
 Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper 1Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper 2
May 9 (Thursday)I.A: Home Science (319)I.A: Philosophy (320)
May 10 (Friday)I.Sc: Languages (107-116)I.Sc: Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech. (122-123)
 I.Com: Languages (207-216)I.Com: Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech. (221-222)
 I.A: Languages (307-316)I.A: Yoga & Phy. Edu., Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech. (317-329)
 Voc: Languages (503-512)Voc: Languages (485-502)
May 11 (Saturday)I.Sc: Languages (126-135)I.Sc: Vocational Subjects (136-144)

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Date Sheet

DateShift 1Shift 2
May 4101-Hindi, 102-Bengali, 103-Urdu, 104-Maithili105-Sanskrit, 106-Hindi, 107-Arabic, 108-Persian, 109-Bhojpuri
May 9112-Science, 125-Music (Only for visually-impaired)111-Social Science
May 10110-Mathematics, Science (Only for visually-impaired)113-English (General)
May 11114-Higher Mathematics, 115-Commerce, 116-Economics, 121-Persian, 122-Sanskrit, 123-Arabic, 124-Maithili, 117-Fine Arts, 118-Home Science, 119-Dance, 120-Music127-Security, 128-Beautician, 129-Tourism, 130-Retail Management, 131-Automobile, 132-Electronics & Hardware, 133-Beauty & Wellness, 134-Telecom, 135-IT/IT Trade

As the Bihar board compartmental exams draw near, students are advised to make the most of the remaining time and adopt a strategic approach towards their preparations. By adhering to the exam schedule and seeking guidance from educators and mentors, students can boost their confidence and perform well in the exams.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

