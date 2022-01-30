Bihar Board Exam 2022: BSEB To Conduct Class 12 Exams From Feb 1; Check Important Points

Bihar Board Exams 2022: The Bihar Board examinations, conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), will commence from February 1, 2022. The board examination for class 12 will be held from February 1 to 14, whereas the class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2022. This year, around 13.45 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board exam in 2022. Recently, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that the board examination will be conducted under strict COVID guidelines.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2022 Admit Card

Candidates must note that Bihar Board 2022 admit cards for classes 10, and 12 students have already been declared and only school principals have access to download them. Students who are going to appear in the examination can collect it from the respective schools. The Bihar School Examination Board has established a total of 1471 examination centres across Bihar and 84 centres across Patna. A total of 78856 students have registered in Patna. As the examination date is getting closer, we have come up with some important points that students must follow in order to achieve good results.

BSEB 12th exams 2022: Important points to remember

It is highly recommended that students thoroughly go through and practice the previous year's questions.

Students must analyze their performance while solving the previous year's question paper.

Revision is the key to achieving good marks in the examination.

Students must follow a subject-wise preparation strategy. Meaning, students.

Practice solving 1 or 2 mark questions first, as they are easy and score well.

Don't forget to cover difficult topics.

Cover the whole syllabus.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative