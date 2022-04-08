Bihar Board Extends Registration Deadline For BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the registration procedure for the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2022. Now, the registration process will continue till April 9, 2022, as per the new notification released by the BSEB. Earlier, the last date of application for the BSEB, Class 10, compartment exam 2022 was April 6, 2022. All those students who want to take part in the compartment exam can apply for registration by visiting the official website of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be allowed to apply for a maximum of two papers (excluding the English paper) In the BSEB compartment exam 2022. As many as 4,326 students, including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category in 2022. The pass percentage in the BSEB matric, or Class 10 exam, stood at 79.88 percent, which is higher than the previous year's 78.17 percent Students must score 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to qualify in the Class 10 matric exam.

Official Notice

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill in all the required details in the application form.

Step 4: Finish the student verification procedure.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: After payment verification is completed, students list and filled form of the student will be visible.

Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button, save, and log out.

Bihar Board Matric Exam Toppers

This year, Ramayani Roy secured the first position in the BSEB Class 10 matric exam by scoring 487 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur stood in the second rank with 486 marks, and Prayaga Kumari bagged the third rank with 485 marks. Visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative