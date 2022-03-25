Bihar Board Inter Compartment Cum Special Exam Registration Begins On March 26

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam: The Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Cumulative Special Exam will be conducted in the last week of April, announced the Bihar School Examination Board today, March 25. As per the official information, schools will fill out the form on behalf of students from March 26 to March 30, 2022, on the official website of Bihar Board -inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. This Compartment Special Exam is being held for candidates who have failed in the examination. Notably, candidates can appear for one or more papers in the inter- compartment exam. The Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 was published on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on March 16, 2022.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 was announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on March 16, 2022. 80.15% of the total students qualified for the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam. Girls performed better than boys as the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys.

Bihar Inter Compartment Special Exam | Official Notice

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2022: here's how to fill out the form

Step 1: To fill out the online form for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Special Exam, candidates need to log in using their credentials on the official website, inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to fill out the compartment or special exam application form.

Step 3: Candidates need to complete the verification process.

Step 4: Make payment and proceed.

Step 5: Then, complete the payment verification and submit.

Toppers of Bihar Board Class 12th, 2022

This year, Sangam Raj topped the Class 12 Bihar Board exam by scoring 96.4% mark. He emerged as the single student to score this many marks across all the streams. Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna, bagged the 1st rank by scoring 94.6% in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada, and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science topper by scoring 94.4%.

BSBE Inter Class 12 Exam: Toppers prize

Students who secured the first position in the BSEB Class 12 Exam were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader. Second-place holders received a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader, while third-place holders got a cash prize of Rs 50,000 as well as a Kindle e-book reader. The board also said it would give a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a laptop to the 4th and 5th rank holders. This year, around 13.5 lakh students appeared in the exam. According to the results, around 80.15% of students had qualified for the exam, of which the overall percentage of girls was 81.28% and the percentage of boys was 76.66%.

