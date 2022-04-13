Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released the admit card for the Class 12 Compartment Exam (BSEB 12th Compartment Admit Card 2022). See how to download

Written By
Amrit Burman
Bihar Board

Image: Unsplash


BSEB Inter Compartment  Admit Card: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released the admit card for the Class 12 Compartment Exam (BSEB 12th Compartment Admit Card 2022). All those students who are going to take part in the compartment exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. According to the notification issued by the Bihar Board, the Intermediate Compartmental Cumulative Special Exam will be conducted from April 18, 2022, to April 20, 2022.


Students must note that the admit card will be available on the website till April 20. It is advised that students must check the details of the examination in the notice available on the website. This year, as many as 13 lakh 46 thousand students appeared in the Bihar Board Inter Exam. This year, a total of 80.15 percent of students passed the Bihar Board's 12th examination. As per reports, about two lakh 69 thousand students have failed, and those who failed to get passing marks in one or two subjects can apply for this exam. The Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam will be held in the offline mode in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam | Official Notice

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Then, on the home page of the website, click on the Bihar School Examination Board.
Step 3: Click on the link to "Log In" here button
Step 4: Now candidates enter their application number and password.
Step 5: Once submitted, the admission card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative

Tags: Bihar Board, BSEB, Bihar Board inter compartment exam
First Published:
