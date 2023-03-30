Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Exam 2023: See How To Register For BSEB Compartment Exam

Bihar Board inter compartmental exam 2023:Today is the last date to register for the Bihar intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams 2023. Earlier the registration window closed on March 27. However, BSEB gave an extension for the candidates who have failed in Bihar Board 12th exam to apply till March 30. If you have not yet applied for the BSEB compartmental exam, do it now. See the steps to register for the exam here.

How to register for Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Now, click on the Compartmental exam 2023 link

Log in using your username and password (school ID)

Fill up the form

Verify the student by following the said procedure

Now, pay the application fee

Submit the filled form of the student.

Here's the direct link to register for the BSEB 12th compartmental exam.

Click here to download the BSEB compartment exam forms.

Bihar Board compartmental exam

Bihar Board candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. They will have to choose one paper from Groups 1 and 2 of compulsory subjects, each carrying 100 marks and 3 papers from elective subject groups carrying 100 marks each.