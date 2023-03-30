Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Exam 2023: See How To Register For BSEB Compartment Exam

Quick links:
Bihar Board inter compartmental exam 2023:Today is the last date to register for the Bihar intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams 2023. Earlier the registration window closed on March 27. However, BSEB gave an extension for the candidates who have failed in Bihar Board 12th exam to apply till March 30. If you have not yet applied for the BSEB compartmental exam, do it now. See the steps to register for the exam here.
Bihar Board candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. They will have to choose one paper from Groups 1 and 2 of compulsory subjects, each carrying 100 marks and 3 papers from elective subject groups carrying 100 marks each.