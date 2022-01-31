BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022 Begins Tomorrow, Over 13 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the BSEB intermediate exams 2022 tomorrow, February 1. Over 13 lakh candidates have registered in the state to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2022. The BSEB class 12th exam will be held between February 1 and 14.
Bihar Board intermediate Exams 2022
Registered candidates who have not yet downloaded their BSEB inter admit card 2022 should do it now. The Bihar Board intermediate admit card is available on the official website- biharboardonline.com. The link to download the Bihar Board class 12th admit card will be active only till January 31, 2022.
Bihar Board class 12 exams 2022: Key Points to know
- A total of 13,45,939 candidates have registered for the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2022
- There will be a total of 1471 exam centers in the state
- There are 6,48,518 boys and 6,97,421 girls students.
- In the state capital Patna, 78,856 candidates are registered for the exam
- This includes 37,817 girls and 41,039 boys students
- Like every year, the question paper will have 100% extra options for all the objective and subjective questions
- BSEB has set up a control room for the proper functioning of the exam
- The control room will be functional from 6 am on January 31 till 6 pm on February 14.
- BSEB has also launched a helpline number - 0612-2232227 and 0612- 2230051
- Every exam center will be under CCTV surveillance
- One videographer for every 500 students has been arranged.
- In case, a candidate loses their admit card or forgets to bring it to their exam centre, the centre in-charge will match the candidate's face with the scanned copy of the roll number sheet and allow them to appear for the exam.
- Candidates in both shifts will have to submit their OMR sheets after 2 hours from the commencement of the exam
- The first shift exam will begin at 9: 30 am. OMR sheets have to be submitted at 11 am. The final answer book will be submitted on conclusion of the exam i.e., 12:45 pm.
- Similarly, the second shift exam will commence at 1:45 pm and the OMR sheets will be submitted at 3.15 pm. The exam will conclude at 5 pm.
- Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.