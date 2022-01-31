BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2022 Begins Tomorrow, Over 13 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the BSEB intermediate exams 2022 tomorrow, February 1. Over 13 lakh candidates have registered in the state to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2022. The BSEB class 12th exam will be held between February 1 and 14.

Bihar Board intermediate Exams 2022

Registered candidates who have not yet downloaded their BSEB inter admit card 2022 should do it now. The Bihar Board intermediate admit card is available on the official website- biharboardonline.com. The link to download the Bihar Board class 12th admit card will be active only till January 31, 2022.

Bihar Board class 12 exams 2022: Key Points to know