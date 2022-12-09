Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023 Datesheet Out; Check Important Dates Here

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the final examination dates for Intermediate Exams.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the final examination dates for Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) in 2023. Students can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Intermediate examination will begin on January 1, 2023. It will be held in two different sittings. Sitting one will start from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and sitting 2 will begin from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Schedule

