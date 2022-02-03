Bihar Board Inter Exams 2022: Students Forced To Write Exam In Front Of Car Headlights

Around 400 students in Bihar’s Motihari town were left with no option other than writing their intermediate (class 12) exam in front of the headlights of cars parked inside the exam centre. They had to write papers with car headlights as the only source of light. Officials said the examination was supposed to begin at 1.45 pm but was delayed and started at 4.30 pm. One official described this incident as mismanagement at the local level.

“We are looking into the matter, how and under what circumstances the examination started late at the said centre,” said Sanjay Kumar, the East Champaran district education officer

Exams under car headlights pic.twitter.com/aBW2YelzD9 — Vijay Swaroop (@swaroop_vijay) February 2, 2022

Another education department gave his statement that schools usually have arrangements for day classes. He said even though the Maharaja Harendra Kishore college has an electricity connection, something clearly did not work. The reason for delay in exam is not clear yet. However, a district official said the examination was delayed due to what he called “improper seating arrangements”.

“It was getting quite difficult for us to locate our seat due to improper arrangements and finally the examinees chose to sit where they could find a spot. As a result, the commencement of examination was delayed,” a Bihar school student told media.

Bihar Board students raised their voice

Around an hour after the examination started, the students complained that it was getting dark. District education officer Sanjay Kumar said a generator was used to power the bulbs. Officials subsequently parked their cars so that car headlights illuminates at least a part of the corridors where the students were seated.

Kumar said the examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha has been issued show-cause notice and divested of his charge. East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said he has sought a report and action will be taken against all those responsible for the mismanagement at the examination centre. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said he will seek details from the district authorities. Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he has sought a report on the incident. “I will be able to make a comment once I get the reports,” he said.

74 expelled, 4 impersonators held on day 1 of Bihar Board exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate examination started on February 1. This year, more than 13 lakh candidates have registered in the state to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate exams in 2022. The BSEB class 12th exam has started and will continue till 14 February 2022. An additional 15 minutes of "cool-off" time was also given to the students to read and analyse the questions. On the first day of the examination, a total of 74 students were expelled by the examination authorities. These students were found using unfair means during the examination. Four impersonators were also caught, of which two belonged to Supaul and one each from Jehanabad and Nalanda. A maximum number of students were expelled from Jamui and Nalanda