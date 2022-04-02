Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Deadline To Apply For Scrutiny Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here

BSEB Inter scrutiny 2022: Bihar Board will be closing the application window for rechecking of inter papers on April 3, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply for re-checking or scrutiny was March 30 which has been extended till April 3, 2022. Candidates who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-checking. In order to apply for the same, they will be charged a sum of Rs. 70. The steps which unsatisfied candidates will have to follow are mentioned above.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th scrutiny: Here is how to apply for Bihar board inter scrutiny

Step 1: Candidates who are unsatisfied with result should go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply for Scrutiny”

Step 3: In Registration Panel, students will have to select the exam type

Step 4: In the next step, select District and fill the registration form by entering roll number

Step 5: Now, Click on “Registration” Button.

Step 6: In the last step, students will have to log in and fill up the required details

Step 7: Pay the scrutiny fee before submitting the form

Step 8: Candidates are advised to take printout of confirmation page for future reference

BSEB released the class 12th result on March 16, 2022. A total of 80.15% of students have passed the BSEB inter results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at biharboardonline.com. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has announced the toppers' list of all streams- arts, science and commerce.

Here's how to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2022