Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Bihar Board Intermediate Students Protest Discontinuation of College Plus 2 Classes

Expressing their discontent with the Bihar government's decision to halt plus 2 classes in colleges starting April 1 students protested outside JDU office.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bihar Board Intermediate students in Patna have taken to the streets to protest outside the JDU office, expressing their discontent with the Bihar government's decision to halt plus 2 classes in colleges starting April 1, 2024. Sonam, a student who spoke to ANI, voiced their concerns, stating that they have been instructed to complete their intermediate education in schools rather than universities.

"We have been told to continue our Intermediate education in schools and not University. We are facing a lot of problems. Our one academic year would go to waste," a student expressed on Thursday.

"They should implement the new rule for those students who want to avail it now after taking their Class 10th exams. Why should it apply to us when we have already taken admission?" she added.

Another student highlighted the financial implications, mentioning that since they had already paid fees, they would lose a significant amount of money. "It can happen from the next session. We are facing a lot of problems, and we have also paid fees," expressed one of the protesting students.

In February, the Bihar government announced the discontinuation of plus two (intermediate) classes in colleges affiliated with various universities in the state.

In a notification issued on February 21, the Education department clarified that although such courses had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same would now cease to be held at colleges falling under other varsities from the academic session starting in April this year.

According to the notification, intermediate education (in all three streams - arts, science, and commerce) will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session.

The department further explained that the Universities Act includes a proposal to separate intermediate (plus two) from colleges. The UGC and Administrative Reforms Commission had also recommended delinking intermediate education from degree colleges. However, some universities in the state continued with the Intermediate (plus two) education.

(With inputs from ANI).

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

