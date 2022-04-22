Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today, See How To Download

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to release the BSEB Matric admit card 2022 for compartmental exams on Friday, April 22, 2022. BSEB Class 10 Compartmental cum Special exam admit cards will be uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. Those candidates who got themselves registered to take the compartment exam will be able to download hall tickets today by following the steps mentioned below. The admit card release notice was uploaded on BSEB Twitter handle on April 21, 2022.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental admit cards 2022: Websites to check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates should know that they will be getting the hard copy of admit card from their school. The admit cards once released, should be downloaded by the heads of schools and should be attested before distributing it to students. Therefore, students should be in touch with their respective schools.

BSEB Matric Hall Tickets 2022: Follow these steps to download compartment hall tickets

Step 1: Heads of schools should go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the relevant link to download BSEB, Bihar Board 10th Compartmental cum Special Exam admit cards 2022. (To be noted that the direct link will be activated only after release of hall tickets)

Step 3: In the next step, enter school ID and password. BSEB Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Download the admit cards and take its printout

Step 5: Heads will have to sign each of them and then distribute it among students

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the centre on the exam date mentioned. If signature of the head will not be there the admit card will not be considered valid. In case of any discrepancy, please contact BSEB on 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should know that since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, all COOVID guidelines should be followed. They will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distance. For more details, they should go to any of the official websites mentioned above.