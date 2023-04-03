Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exam 2023: Application Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the online application for the Bihar matric compartmental-cum-special exam today. Candidates who failed the Bihar Board matric exam or could not pass some subjects can apply for the compartmental exam. The last date to apply for the compartmental exam is April 7. The steps to apply for the exam are given below.

How to register for Bihar Board matric compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Now, click on the Secondary Compartmental exam 2023 link

Log in using your application number and registration number and submit

Pay the application fee and submit it.

Bihar Board compartmental exam

Bihar Board candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. The results of the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam are scheduled to be declared by May 31 so that students' year is not wasted. BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 on March 31. Out of the 16 lakh candidates who appeared in the matric exams, 81.04% of them passed.

Bihar Board matric scrutiny application form

Bihar Board matric scrutiny application form will also be released online today. The last date to apply for BSEB class 10th scrutiny application is April 9. Candidates will be able to apply online at biharboardonline.gov.in.