Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exam Answer Key Out; Here's How To Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Bihar Board matric compartmental exams 2023. The answer keys can be downloaded online from the official website. The BSEB compartmental exam answer key is available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections online. The window to challenge the BSEB answer key will be open till 4 pm on May 19.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board matric compartmental exams from May 10 to 13. A total of 72, 286 students appeared for the exam that was held across 139 exam centres. Candidates who failed the annual board exam were allowed to appear for the compartmental cum special exam.

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam answer key: How to check

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the matric compartmental exam 2023 answer key link scrolling on the top of homepage

Now click on the answer key objection link

Choose the question whose answer should be challenged

Provide proof to support your challenge and submit.

After considering the valid objections, BSEB will release a revised and final answer key. The board will then release the results of the exam. BSEB matric compartmental results 2023 will be declared by May 31, the board chairman, Anand Kishor.

Bihar Board candidates were allowed to choose to apply for the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 subjects. BSEB declared the Bihar Board class 10th results in 2023 on March 31. Out of the 16 lakh candidates who appeared in the matric exams, 81.04% of them passed.