Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Datesheet Out; Check Dates Here

Bihar Board Matric Exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the final examination dates for Matric (Class 10) 2023. Students can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the examination will commence on February 14, 2023, and conclude on February 22. The examination will be held in two different sittings. Sitting one will start from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and sitting 2 will begin from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

For visually impaired students, the examination will be held on February 14, 2023, and February 15, 2023. The examination will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Bihar Board Matric Exam Schedule 2023 Out; Check imp dates below

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative