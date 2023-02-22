Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Ends Today; Know When BSEB Class 10 Results Will Be Declared

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to conclude the Bihar matric exams 2023 today, February 22. The Bihar Board class 10th exam 2023 began on February 14. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams 2023. The exam for the main papers concluded on February 21. Around 11,000 candidates appeared for their optional papers on February 22.

This year, 1500 exam centres were set up in the state. 71 exam centres were set up in the state capital, Patna. Over 70 thousand candidates appeared in the centres in Patna.

BSEB has already conducted the Bihar intermediate exams 2023. Bihar Board class 12th exams were held between the 1st and 11th of February this year. Around 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Bihar Board Results 2023: When will BSEB matric results be released?

As the Bihar matric exam 2023 comes to an end today, all eyes are on the result date announcement. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th exam should know that BSEB has been very active and fast to declare the board results for the last many years. Looking at past trends, BSEB has been the first state board to conduct and complete the board exams for classes 10th and 12th every year. Moreover, the evaluation process of the board exam papers begins soon after the conclusion of the exam. It takes around 22-25 days to complete the evaluation of copies.

Bihar Board usually declares the results within one month after concluding the exams. In the year 2022, the Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 17 to 24. The paper evaluation was completed by March 23 after which the topper-verification process was conducted. The results were declared on March 31, 2022.

Looking at past year trends, candidates can expect their Bihar Board matric results 2023 by the end of March this year. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at Results.biharboardonline.com and various other official websites. The results are also uploaded on the DigiLocker app.

How to check Bihar Board class 10th result 2023 online