Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Window Re-opens, Here's How To Apply Online

BSEB matric exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the registration process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 has been started on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The matric or class 10 registration can be done by appearing candidates. They will have to apply online through the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply for the examination is till August 22, 2022.

Registered candidates will be getting their dummy registration card few days after BSEB Class 10 examination 2023 registration. To register online, interested candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below. The direct link to apply online has also been attached below.

Official tweet reads, "Necessary information regarding getting the students to download the dummy registration card of the listed students for the Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 from the website of the committee and rectify the error reflected in it by 22.08.2022."

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply online

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the secondary link

Step 3: Then candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Cross-check the details and submit the same

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 6: Once done click on submit

Step 7: Download the confirmation page

Step 8: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are not able to submit the examination fees or is having trouble in filling the application form can call the helpline number 0612-2232074. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

Bihar Board Dummy admit card 2022: Know how to download call letter