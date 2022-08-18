Last Updated:

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Window Re-opens, Here's How To Apply Online

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 registration window has been reopened today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
bseb

Image: PTI


BSEB matric exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the registration process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 has been started on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The matric or class 10 registration can be done by appearing candidates. They will have to apply online through the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply for the examination is till August 22, 2022.

Registered candidates will be getting their dummy registration card few days after BSEB Class 10 examination 2023 registration. To register online, interested candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below. The direct link to apply online has also been attached below. 

Official tweet reads, "Necessary information regarding getting the students to download the dummy registration card of the listed students for the Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 from the website of the committee and rectify the error reflected in it by 22.08.2022."

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply online 

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the secondary link
  • Step 3: Then candidates will have to enter the required details
  • Step 4: Cross-check the details and submit the same
  • Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Step 6: Once done click on submit
  • Step 7: Download the confirmation page
  • Step 8: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are not able to submit the examination fees or is having trouble in filling the application form can call the helpline number 0612-2232074. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

Bihar Board Dummy admit card 2022: Know how to download call letter

  • Step 1: Go to the official website 
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the Dummy admit card link
  • Step 3: A new login page would open
  • Step 4: Key in your Name, Father's name, and date of birth and submit the credentials
  • Step 5: Bihar board dummy admit card would appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a print out for future references
READ | BSEB ITI 2022: Dummy admit cards released; Here's website link to check and download
READ | BSEB matric result for compartment cum special exam declared, here's direct link to check
READ | BSEB OFSS 11th admissions 2022: Deadline to apply extended till July 30, apply here
READ | Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB releases dummy admit cards for 10th, 12th students, link here
READ | BSEB class 12 dummy admit card 2023 released; click on direct link to check hall ticket
COMMENT