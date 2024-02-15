Bihar Board matric exams 2024 begin today, students involved in 'criminal trespassing' to be banned

Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to kick off the BSEB Matric Exam 2024, starting from February 15, 2024. The Class 10 or Matric annual examination is scheduled to run until February 23, 2024, across various exam centers throughout the state.

The BSEB Matric examination will be conducted in two shifts daily, ensuring a seamless and organized process for the examinees. The first shift is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, allowing students the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills during these designated time slots.

BSEB to ban students for 2 years from exams for criminal trespassing

BSEB has asked the candidates to reach the exam centre on time. Candidates entering the exam centre illegally by crossing the boundaries of the venue will be banned for exams for the next two years for criminal trespassing. Moreover, disciplinary actions will also be taken aginst the invigilators involved in allowing such candidates.

Bihar Board Matric Exams 2024: Important Instructions

Candidates gearing up for the examination are advised to take note of crucial instructions provided by the BSEB:

Admit Card Requirement: Examinees must ensure they carry their admit cards to the exam center on all examination days.

Reporting Time: All candidates are required to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For the first shift, candidates should arrive by 9 am, and for the second shift, by 1:30 pm.

Reading Time: A 15-minute initial period will be provided in all shifts for candidates to read and understand the questions before commencing the examination.

Special Provisions for Visually Impaired and Disabled Candidates: Candidates with visual impairments or disabilities preventing them from writing independently will be allowed to have a scribe. Such candidates will be granted an additional 20 minutes per hour as compensation.

To address any issues or concerns during the examination period, the BSEB has established a dedicated control room, operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024. Students, parents, and others can contact the control room at the following telephone numbers: 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official website of BSEB.

With these meticulous preparations and comprehensive instructions in place, the BSEB aims to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the Matric Exam 2024, providing a conducive environment for students to exhibit their academic prowess.

