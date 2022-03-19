Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 Date: 10th Result May Not Be Declared In March, Here's Why

Bihar Board Matric Result: More than 16 lakh students who appeared in the examination are waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 Results. As per reports, the BSEB Class 10 results will not be released in the month of March 2022 as the examination is not over yet. Re-examination for the math paper will be held on March 24, 2022. Now, reports have emerged that due to the cancellation of the class 10th math paper and re-examination, BSEB class 10th results are likely to be delayed.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 likely to be released in the 1st week of April, here's why

BSEB cancelled the Class 10 Maths examination over an alleged paper leak in Motihari district. As per speculation, the result for BSEB Class 10 will now be announced in the first week of April. Because the re-exam for the Maths paper will be held on March 24, and it will take at least one week's time for the department to compute the marks of all students, check the paper and announce the results.

Last year, the BSEB Class 10th result was announced on April 5, and this year also, the results are likely to be announced in the first week of April. However, there has been no official notification regarding the declaration date of the BSEB Matric results. Earlier, the tentative date for the BSEB class 10th results declaration was set as March 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date of declaration as this is the tentative date and time as per past result declaration timelines followed by the Bihar Board.

Notably, the re-examination will be held only in the Motihari district for the 1st shift students. An hour before the exam on February 17, it came to light that the maths paper for BSEB class 10 was leaked and went extensively viral on the examination day. Following confirmation from the BSEB, the Class 10th Maths Paper 2022 was cancelled for those centres. Meanwhile, it is strongly recommended that students keep a close eye on the official website for the latest information (http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Here's how to check the BSEB class 10th results (2022)

Step 1: To check the BSEB class 10th results, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the result link

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter their roll code and roll number to sign in

Step 4: The BSEB results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save the document for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative