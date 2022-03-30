Bihar Board Matric Result: Know How And When Was BSEB Result Declared Last Year

Bihar board matric result: Last year over 16.8 lakh students took the Bihar board matric exam 2021. BSEB declared the Bihar Board matric results 2021 on April 5 at 3.30 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result date and time were announced on the official Twitter handle of BSEB, a day before announcing results. Once released, candidates were able to check their matric results on the official website- biharboarodnline.bihar.gov.in.

The result was released by Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor then announced that the board would not be holding press conference due to COVID-19 pandemic. Every year except the last year, BSEB follows the pattern of holding press conference to announce the results. BSEB chairman also announces the names and school details and marks of the toppers of the particular year.

BSEB 10th result 2021: Check important dates here

BSEB conducted the matric examination for secondary school students between February 17 and February 24, 2021. The exam was held in two shifts every day.

The evaluation of papers were done till March 24, 2021.

Result was released on April 5, 2021.

What is topper verification?

Every year, post-evaluating the papers, the board prepares scorecards of all the candidates. BSEB does topper verification process of top-10 rank holders. The topper verification has been conducted since the year 2017. This year, for declaring BSEB 10th result 2022, the verification is going on.

BESB 10th Result 2022: Overview

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10 result 2022 by the end of March or first week of April 2022. The BSEB 10th result 2022 will be published in online mode on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code as given in BSEB 10th admit card 2022.

Here is how to check Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022