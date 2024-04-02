Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Matric Result 2024 on March 31. For those students who may not be satisfied with their marks, the Bihar Board has provided an opportunity for rechecking or revaluation. Starting from April 3 and extending until April 9, 2024, the Bihar Board 10th scrutiny process will be open for applicants. The scrutiny link will soon be activated on the official website, facilitating students to apply for revaluation. Details regarding the last date for revaluation application will also be announced shortly, with BSEB scrutiny updates promptly available on their website.

It's important to note that students who have failed the Bihar Board exam and are preparing for the Bihar Board compartment exam are not eligible to apply for scrutiny.

Steps to Apply for Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny 2024:

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board atsecocndary.biharboardonline.com. Locate and click on the "Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny Registration" link prominently displayed on the homepage. Enter your essential details, including your roll number and the specific paper code for which you seek revaluation. Complete the payment process for the scrutiny fee. After verifying all entered information, click on the "Submit" button to successfully register for scrutiny.

Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Fee:

The Bihar School Examination Board imposes a nominal fee for students applying for scrutiny. Detailed information regarding the fee structure can be found in the official notification. Typically, students are required to pay Rs 120 for each subject they wish to undergo scrutiny. If any discrepancies are identified during the scrutiny process, the Bihar Board will promptly issue revised results for the concerned candidates.

