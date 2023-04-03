Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny Application Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

Bihar Board matric scrutiny 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the online registration for class 10th scrutiny application today, April 3. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks scored in the Bihar Board matric exams and wish to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation can apply for the BSEB matric scrutiny. The option to apply for scrutiny is available online on the official website of the Bihar Board. See the steps to apply and the direct link for BSEB matric scrutiny application form here. The last date to apply for scrutiny is April 9.

How to apply for Bihar Board class 10th scrutiny of papers

Visit the official website biharboardobline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'Apply for scrutiny for secondary exam 2023

Log in using your roll number, roll code and registration number

Fill up the matric scrutiny application form

Pay the application form and submit it

Bihar Board class 10th compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

BSEB will also start the application for class 10th compartmental-cum-special exam 2023 today, April 3. The window to apply for BSEB matric compartmental-cum-special exam will close on April 7, 2023. Bihar Board candidates can choose to appear for the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 papers. The results of the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam are scheduled to be declared by May 31.

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023

BSEB declared the Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 on March 31. Out of the 16 lakh candidates who took the matric exams, 81.04% of them passed. BSEB has announced to reward the topper with Rs 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader. The top 10 candidates will also be rewarded with cash prizes and other prizes. Click here to know more.