Bihar Board Matric Top-10 Rank Holders To Get Cash Prize Up To Rs 1 Lakh, Laptops, Kindle

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 10th matric results 2023 today, March 31. A total of 81.04% of students passed the matric exam. BSEB has announced that the top-10 rank holders will be rewarded. Students will be able to check their results online at matricbseb.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board matric toppers to be rewarded

Bihar Board matric student who has secured first rank will get a reward of one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second rank will receive a cash prize of Rs 75000, a Kindle e-book reader and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third position will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. Furthermore, students who secured 4th to 10th positions will receive a reward of Rs 10000 a laptop, a medal and a certificate.

BSEB Matric Toppers

Md Rumman Ashraf bagged the first rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023. He scored 489 marks out of 500 which equals 97.8%. He is a student at Islamia High School, Shekhpura.

Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupama secured the second rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 by scoring 486 marks and 97.2 %. Namrata is of NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR and Gyani is of PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD.

Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandir secured the third rank in matric results 2023 by scoring 484 marks and 86.8 %.