Bihar Board To Conduct Monthly School Exams For Classes 9,10; September Exam Schedule Out

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced to conduct a monthly test for class 9 and 10 students of all BSEB-affiliated schools. The monthly exams will be conducted to ensure quality education and assessment of students appearing for the Bihar Board annual matric board exams. BSEB will conduct the monthly exam this month from September 25 to 27. The schedule for the exam has been uploaded by the board.

Bihar Board monthly exams for classes 9 and 10

The exams will be organised on school-levels. The Biahr Board monthly exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am. The second shift will be held from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. It is mandatory for all students of class 9 and 10 to appear for the monthly exams. Schools must ensure to prepare the results by October 4.

A confidential agency will prepare the sets of questions and send them to the district education office from September 18 to 22. School principals will have to collect the question papers from the DEOs before September 23.

Bihar Board monthly school exam schedule