Bihar Board Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prizes; Scrutiny & Compartment Dates Announced

Bihar Board matric result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board, through a press release has announced that it will be providing appreciation gifts to the toppers of the matric exam. This comes in line with BSEB declaring the class 10th results on March 31, 022. The result was announced by the state education minister at a press conference. The press release of BSEB informs that BSEB will hand over laptops, cash prizes, and Kindle e-book readers to the candidates who secure top scores in the Matriculation examination.

Bihar Board matric toppers to get cash prize

The first rank holder will be provided with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader.

The second rank holder will get Rs 50,000, a laptop, and Kindle e-book reader

The third rank holder will be getting a laptop and Kindle e-book along with Rs 50,000.

Students who got fourth and fifth rank will also be rewarded with Rs 15,000 and one laptop each.

Bihar Board matric result 2022: Check scrutiny details here

If any candidate is not happy or satisfied with the marks obtained, he/she can apply for re-checking. Board will be charging a rechecking fee of Rs 70 from the student and conducts the same. In case of any change in marks, a revised mark sheet is then given to the students.

The application window for scrutiny will be activated on April 2, 2022

The deadline to apply for scrutiny will end on April 8, 2022

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Check steps to fill scrutiny form

Step 1: Candidates who wish to apply for scrutiny should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to locate the class matrices or intermediates in the top navigation bar. (Link will be activated on April 2, 2022)

Step 3: Select the respected class from the drop-down menu and select the scrutiny symbol

Step 4: They will then have to fill in the required information

Step 5: Before sending, candidates are advised to take its printout

Step 6: Pay the scrutiny fee and click on the submit button

Step 7: Click on submit and download the confirmation page

BSEB to conduct compartment exam

BSEB will also be conducting re-exam or compartment exam for students who will secure below passing marks i.e 30. It is expected to be conducted in April last week. Students will have to apply for the same between April 2 and April 6, 2022. In case of any issues, students can contact on helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239.