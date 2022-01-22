Bihar School Examination Board Declares Class 12 Answer Key; Check Details

Quick links:
Bihar School Examination Board has released the Hindi Answer Key 2022 for Class 12. All those students who have appeared in the BSEB Class 12th (Hindi LL 100 Marks) subject can check and download the BSEB Hindi MCQ Answer Key by visiting the official website: biharboardonline.com. The examination was held on January 12, 2022.
If students are not satisfied with the answer key, they can object and challenge the BSEB Class 12 Hindi Answer Key by visiting the official web portal of BSEB. Candidates must note that the BSEB Answer Key 2021 will be available on the website only till January 27, 2022. They should also note that they have the option to challenge the answer key between January 22 and January 27, 2022.