Bihar School Examination Board Declares Class 12 Answer Key; Check Details

Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board 12th Hindi Answer Key 2022 on the official website - biharboardonline.com. Here's how to check.

Amrit Burman
Bihar School Examination Board has released the Hindi Answer Key 2022 for Class 12. All those students who have appeared in the BSEB Class 12th (Hindi LL 100 Marks) subject can check and download the BSEB Hindi MCQ Answer Key by visiting the official website: biharboardonline.com. The examination was held on January 12, 2022.

If students are not satisfied with the answer key, they can object and challenge the BSEB Class 12 Hindi Answer Key by visiting the official web portal of BSEB. Candidates must note that the BSEB Answer Key 2021 will be available on the website only till January 27, 2022. They should also note that they have the option to challenge the answer key between January 22 and January 27, 2022. 

Bihar School Examination Board: Here's how to check and raise objections

  • Step 1: To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at http:///biharboardonline.com/
  • Step 2: Then on the home page, click on the "Grievance" option.
  • Step  3: Next, select the ITI Exam 2021.
  • Step 4: Then reach out to the option that reads, "Objection Panel."
  • Step 5: Now, log in using credentials such as "Roll Code," "Roll No," and date of birth.
  • Step 6. Then, enter "Name" "Roll Code" "Roll No" "Subject" "Question set" "Question No" "Error Type" "Error Remarks".
  • Step 7: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 8: Print a copy for future reference.

