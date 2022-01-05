Last Updated:

Bihar Schools Shut Till Class 8 Due To COVID, Classes 9-12 To Continue With 50% Capacity

Bihar schools till class 8 will be closed as per state government's order from Jan 6-21, 2022. However, offline classes for 9-12 will continue with 50% capacity

Bihar Government on Tuesday, January 4, announced fresh restrictions and curbs considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bihar. It has been announced that Bihar schools will be closed from January 6 to January 21, 2022. To be noted that offline classes will be allowed for students of classes 9-12 but with proper COVID restrictions. Pre-schools have also been closed in the state. Amid Omicron fear, the state government has decided to implement statewide night curfew too. 

Offline classes to continue for classes 9-12

For classes 9 to 12, offline classes are permitted as of now. Schools and colleges will have to ensure maximum capacity of 50%.  Order released reads, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21."

It further reads, "Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Religious places to remain closed. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, parks will also remain close till January 21."

Patna schools were closed due to cold waves

Earlier this week schools in Patna were closed due to extreme cold weather conditions. The state is witnessing severe cold waves for past few days. Patna District Magistrate ordered on January 2, 2022 said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8. This order was implemented in both private as well as government schools in state. The idea behind doing this was to protect the health and life of children as temperatures have been very low, especially in the morning.

The official order reads, "Is it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools of Patna District up to Class- VIII till Date 08-01-2022."   

