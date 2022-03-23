BSEB 12th Result: Scrutiny Process To Begin Today, Here's How To Raise Objections

Bihar board 12th result: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on March 16, declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022. Post the release of results, the board has decided to conduct the scrutiny process of inter result from Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Students who have checked heir result and are unhappy with the same can apply for scrutiny now. The facility link will be activated by second half and could be checked at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Steps to apply for scrutiny have been mentioned below.

BSEB class 12 inter result: Check important dates

Result has been released on March 16, 2022

Scrutiny or objection raising window will open on March 23, 2022

The objection raising window will close on March 30, 2022

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply for Scrutiny

Students who have checked teh result and are unsatisfied with it should go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny process – apply here.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details

Start raising objections, if any and save them before making the final submission

Students will also have to pay the requisite fee as asked

BSEB Inter result Scrutiny request will be submitted

Note down the objections raised and take screenshot or printout of confirmation page

Students should know that in oder to raise objections, they will have to pay Rs. 70 for every objection raised. Without this fee, their Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny request might not be considered. Those who want to check their results again can follow the steps mentioned below.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2022: Here is how to check scores