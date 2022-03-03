Last Updated:

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By Mar 6

BSEB Bihar Board provisional answer key for inter exam 2022 has been released. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BSEB Bihar Board

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar board inter answer key 2022: BSEB Bihar Board has released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam answer key 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. BSEB class 12th answer ley 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key ends on March 6, 2022 (5 pm).

BSEB inter exam: Check important dates here

  • Class 12 provisional answer key has been released on March 3, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ends on March 6, 2022
  • The release date of final answer key and result has not been announced yet

BSEB class 12th answer key 2022: Here is how to download provisional key

  • In order to check Bihar board class 12th answer key 2022, candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] answer key’ link.
  • Candiadtes will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen. Candiadtes should choose the subject from the selection list and download the key for future reference.
  • Candidates can also take its printout for future reference 

On the basis of objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, candidates can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

READ | BSEB Matric exam 2022: OMR, answer sheets to have students' picture
READ | BSEB Bihar Board matric exam 2022 to begin from Feb 17, check exam day instructions here
READ | BSEB Bihar Board matric exam 2022 begins today, check exam day guidelines here
READ | BSEB Paper leak: Bihar Board matric questions of math allegedly leaked on Day-1 of exam
READ | BSEB DELEd 1st & 2nd Year Results 2019-21 released; here's how to check
Tags: BSEB Bihar Board, Bihar board inter answer key 2022, BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND