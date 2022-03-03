BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By Mar 6

Bihar board inter answer key 2022: BSEB Bihar Board has released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam answer key 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. BSEB class 12th answer ley 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key ends on March 6, 2022 (5 pm).

BSEB inter exam: Check important dates here

Class 12 provisional answer key has been released on March 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on March 6, 2022

The release date of final answer key and result has not been announced yet

BSEB class 12th answer key 2022: Here is how to download provisional key

In order to check Bihar board class 12th answer key 2022, candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] answer key’ link.

Candiadtes will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit

Post submitting, the BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen. Candiadtes should choose the subject from the selection list and download the key for future reference.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

On the basis of objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, candidates can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.