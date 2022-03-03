BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By Mar 6

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar board inter answer key 2022: BSEB Bihar Board has released the Class 12 or Intermediate exam answer key 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. BSEB class 12th answer ley 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that the answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key ends on March 6, 2022 (5 pm).
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/dtEaJLiqgG— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 3, 2022
On the basis of objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, candidates can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.