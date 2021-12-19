BSEB Bihar Board Inter Practical Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Bihar State Education Board has released the admit cards for intermediate examinations. The hall tickets have been released for Bihar Board practical exams that will be conducted between January 1 and January 20, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exams must know that they should download the call letter from inter22.biharboardonline.com till January 10, 2022.

To be noted that the admit cards have only been released for practical exams. The hall tickets for the written exam will be released later. However, no official date has been announced yet. Candidates should make sure to download the admit cards by the deadline. In case of any issues, candidates can contact on the helpline numbers 0612-2230039 and 2235161.

How to BSEB inter practical admit card

Candidates will have to contact the education institute to get details on admit cards

It can be downloaded from inter22.biharboardonline.com

BSEB inter exam 2022 hall tickets will be signed by the head of institutions

BSEB Releases SAV Class 6 Answer Key

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the 2021 Answer Key for class 6, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key 2021 by visiting the official website of biharboardonline.com. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge the answer key by raising objections. Candidates must note that the SAV Class 6 Answer Key will be available on the official website till December 20, 2021. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 9, 2021, in two shifts: first shift: 10:00 am–12:30 pm and second shift: 02:00 pm–04:30 pm. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2022. Candidates who will qualify in the examination will be eligible for SAV admissions for the academic session 2022.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key 2021: Here's how to raise objections