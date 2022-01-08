BSEB Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 Released: Here's How To Download

BSEB Bihar Board Admit Card: The admit card for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released today, January 8. The admit card has been released for practical exams only, and not for final exams. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notice issued by BSEB, the practical examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to 22, and theory exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2022. Students must note that school headmasters need to use login credentials such as school ID and password to download these admit cards. The examination will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bihar board exam 2022: Important Dates

Events Date Release of Bihar board matric admit card January 8, 2022 Internal assessment/ Practical exam date January 20 to 22, 2022 BSEB 10th theory exams February 17 to 24, 2022

BSEB Matric Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the BSEB 10th Admit Card 2022, students need to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board - scondary.biharboardonline.com .

. Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must now enter their login information, such as their school ID, password, or any other information requested.

Step 4: Your BSEB 10th Admit Card 2022 will now be displayed on the screen of your computer.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a printout for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock