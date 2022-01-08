BSEB Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 Released: Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BSEB Bihar Board Admit Card: The admit card for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released today, January 8. The admit card has been released for practical exams only, and not for final exams. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.
As per the official notice issued by BSEB, the practical examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to 22, and theory exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2022. Students must note that school headmasters need to use login credentials such as school ID and password to download these admit cards. The examination will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm under COVID-19 safety protocols.
