BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Image: PTI
BSEB Matric Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting matriculation exam from Thursday, February 17, 2022. To be noted that there will be two shifts on all exam days. The morning or first shift will begin from 9:30 am and will continue till 12:45 pm and the second shift will begin from 1:45 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The exam day guidelines which candidates will have to follow are attached below.
In the class 10th exam, there will be photograph of student on both OMR sheet as well as answer sheet. With the help of this, the observer or invigilator will be able to easily match the student's face with the photograph. Along with this, students’ photographs will also be printed on the attendance and absence sheet. This makes it easier to identify person who is taking the exam in a fake way.
