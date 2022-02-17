BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

BSEB Matric Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting matriculation exam from Thursday, February 17, 2022. To be noted that there will be two shifts on all exam days. The morning or first shift will begin from 9:30 am and will continue till 12:45 pm and the second shift will begin from 1:45 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The exam day guidelines which candidates will have to follow are attached below.

BSEB Class 10th exam: Check exam day guidelines here

It is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with this, candidates will also have to carry their identity card along with them.

It is mandatory for everyone to undergo thermal screening at exam centre

Students will have to strictly follow all COVID guidelines like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance

Students must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time

Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets

Control room established for better support

In order to conduct the Board exams smoothly, Bihar Board has established a control room. It will be functional between February 16 to February 24, 2022.In case of any issues, candidates can contact the control room at 0612-2232227 or 0612-2230051.

In the class 10th exam, there will be photograph of student on both OMR sheet as well as answer sheet. With the help of this, the observer or invigilator will be able to easily match the student's face with the photograph. Along with this, students’ photographs will also be printed on the attendance and absence sheet. This makes it easier to identify person who is taking the exam in a fake way.

Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets