BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022 To Begin From Feb 17, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

BSEB matric exam 2022: Bihar Board is gearing up to conduct the matric exams in state. It is scheduled to begin on February 17, 2022 and will continue till February 24, 2022. This year, over 16.48 lakh candidates have got themselves registered to take the exam. Out of them. 8.06 lakh are female candidates and 8.42 lakh are male candidates.

To be noted that the exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. Board has clearly mentioned that candidates who have registered for first shift can take exams in first shift only and same applies for the second shift. Any change of shift during exam period will not be allowed. In Patna, exam will be conducted in 74 centres. The official notification released by Bihar Board mentions that optional questions will also be there in question paper. Which means that candidates will get an option of answering 50% of the total questions asked.

Control room established for better support

In order to conduct the Board exams smoothly, Bihar Board has established a control room. It will be functional between February 16 to February 24, 2022.In case of any issues, candidates can contact the control room at 0612-2232227 or 0612-2230051.

Arrangements being made for matric exam

Videographers are being arranged who will have to do their duty at exam centre. One videographer will be arranged per 500 candidates.

CCTVs to be installed- CCTV will be established at every exam centre.

Frisking will be done at entry gates of exam centre.

In the upcoming matric examination, there will be photograph of student on both OMR sheet as well as answer sheet. The observer or invigilator will be able to easily match the student's face with the photograph. Along with this, students’ photographs will also be printed on the attendance and absence sheet. Through this way, it becomes easier to catch any student or person who is taking the exam in a fake way. The information about photographs has been conveyed by Bihar Board to all the examination centers.

