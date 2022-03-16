BSEB Cancels Bihar Board Class 10th Math Exam In Motihari Centers, Re-exam On March 24

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the mathematics paper of class 10th matric exam 2022. The Bihar Board matric exam for math paper was conducted on February 17, 2022. The BSEB Matric mathematics paper was leaked in Motihari district in the first shift of exam.

BSEB has cancelled the math exam for class 10th students in 25 centres of Motihari. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th math paper on March 17 in Motihari district from centre code 5501 to 5525 will have to re-appear for the exam. The BSEB matric re-exam for math paper will be conducted on March 24. The subject code of math paper is 110.

Bihar Board matric re-exam schedule

BSEB will conduct the re-exam for class 10th mathematics paper on March 25. The exam will be held in single shift. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm. BSEB has listed the examination centres for which the exam has been cancelled.

Candidates will have to bring their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam. BSEB will not issue fresh hall tickets for the exam. Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket. BSEB also said that candidates have to compulsorily appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent.

BSEB matric re-exam 2022: List of exam centre

5501 MUJIB GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL MORIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5502 MANGAL SEMINARY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5503 GOPAL SAH VIDYALAY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5504 DEIT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5505 ZILA SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5506 ANUGRAH NARAYAN SINGH COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5507 MJK GIRLS INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5508 SHANTI NIKETAN JUBLI SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5509 MAHRAJA HARENDRA KISHOR INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5510 ST. XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5511 PUP COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5512 DR. SKS WOMENS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5513 HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN 5514 C.S. DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5515 SNS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5516 PRABHAWATI GUPTA GIRLS SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5517 GAURI SHANKAR DEEDIL SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5518 B.D.WORLD SCHOOL N.H 28 MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5519 D.P.S. BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5520 PASHURAM GIRI HIGH SCHOOL JIWDHARA E. CHAMPARAN 5521 C.M.J. INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5522 M S COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5523 PRO.GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN 5524 L N D COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN 5525 MAHAVIR MEEDIL SCHOOL LUATHAHAN MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result 2022 today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result 2022 today, March 16. The Bihar Board class 12 results will be released at 3 pm on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar class 12th exam 2022 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.com. Over 13 lakh candidates will get their results today.