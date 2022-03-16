BSEB Cancels Bihar Board Class 10th Math Exam In Motihari Centers, Re-exam On March 24

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the mathematics paper of class 10th matric exam 2022. The Bihar Board matric exam for math paper was conducted on February 17, 2022. The BSEB Matric mathematics paper was leaked in Motihari district in the first shift of exam.
BSEB has cancelled the math exam for class 10th students in 25 centres of Motihari. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th math paper on March 17 in Motihari district from centre code 5501 to 5525 will have to re-appear for the exam. The BSEB matric re-exam for math paper will be conducted on March 24. The subject code of math paper is 110.
BSEB will conduct the re-exam for class 10th mathematics paper on March 25. The exam will be held in single shift. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm. BSEB has listed the examination centres for which the exam has been cancelled.
Candidates will have to bring their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam. BSEB will not issue fresh hall tickets for the exam. Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket. BSEB also said that candidates have to compulsorily appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result 2022 today, March 16. The Bihar Board class 12 results will be released at 3 pm on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar class 12th exam 2022 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.com. Over 13 lakh candidates will get their results today.