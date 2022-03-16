Last Updated:

BSEB Cancels Bihar Board Class 10th Math Exam In Motihari Centers, Re-exam On March 24

BSEB has cancelled the Bihar Board matric exam for math paper that was held on February 17 in Motihari centres. BSEB will conduct re-exam on March 24.

BSEB Bihar Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the mathematics paper of class 10th matric exam 2022. The Bihar Board matric exam for math paper was conducted on February 17, 2022. The BSEB Matric mathematics paper was leaked in Motihari district in the first shift of exam. 

BSEB has cancelled the math exam for class 10th students in 25 centres of Motihari. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th math paper on March 17 in Motihari district from centre code 5501 to 5525 will have to re-appear for the exam. The BSEB matric re-exam for math paper will be conducted on March 24. The subject code of math paper is 110. 

Bihar Board matric re-exam schedule

BSEB will conduct the re-exam for class 10th mathematics paper on March 25. The exam will be held in single shift. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm. BSEB has listed the examination centres for which the exam has been cancelled. 

Candidates will have to bring their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam. BSEB will not issue fresh hall tickets for the exam. Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket. BSEB also said that candidates have to compulsorily appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent. 

BSEB matric re-exam 2022: List of exam centre

  1. 5501 MUJIB GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL MORIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  2. 5502 MANGAL SEMINARY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  3. 5503 GOPAL SAH VIDYALAY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  4. 5504 DEIT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  5. 5505 ZILA SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  6. 5506 ANUGRAH NARAYAN SINGH COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  7. 5507 MJK GIRLS INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  8. 5508 SHANTI NIKETAN JUBLI SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  9. 5509 MAHRAJA HARENDRA KISHOR INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  10. 5510 ST. XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  11. 5511 PUP COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  12. 5512 DR. SKS WOMENS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  13. 5513 HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN
  14. 5514 C.S. DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  15. 5515 SNS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  16. 5516 PRABHAWATI GUPTA GIRLS SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  17. 5517 GAURI SHANKAR DEEDIL SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  18. 5518 B.D.WORLD SCHOOL N.H 28 MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  19. 5519 D.P.S. BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  20. 5520 PASHURAM GIRI HIGH SCHOOL JIWDHARA E. CHAMPARAN
  21. 5521 C.M.J. INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  22. 5522 M S COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  23. 5523 PRO.GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN
  24. 5524 L N D COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
  25. 5525 MAHAVIR MEEDIL SCHOOL LUATHAHAN MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result 2022 today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result 2022 today, March 16. The Bihar Board class 12 results will be released at 3 pm on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar class 12th exam 2022 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.com. Over 13 lakh candidates will get their results today. 

