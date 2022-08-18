BSEB Class 12 Dummy Admit Card 2023 Released; Click On Direct Link To Check Hall Ticket

Bihar School Examination Board, also known as BSEB, has released the Bihar Board dummy admit card for Class 12th students. To be noted that the dummy admit cards have been released on the basis of the details submitted by the students. The details were submitted by them while filling the Inter 2023 registrations form. The admit cards have been released for those students who will be taking the board exams in 2023.

The admit cards released are provisional in nature. It means that in case of errors in the dummy admit card, candidates can submit objections till August 22, 2022. BSEB Inter 2023 dummy admit cards have been released on the official website-- inter23.biharboardonline.com. In order to download the same, candidates will have to be ready with their name, father's name, and date of birth. The steps to download dummy call letters are mentioned below. The direct link to download Bihar board dummy admit card has also been attached. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. Dummy admit card Class 12th is released for the candidates who got registered till August 14, 2022.

BSEB shared on Twitter: "Necessary information regarding the students listed for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 by downloading the dummy listing card from the committee's website and getting the students corrected by the date 22.08.2022."

Students can submit their objections on the details including their name, Parents' name, title, caste, religion, photo, and others. To raise objections students will be required to write their objections on a paper, sign the paper, and submit it to the school heads. School heads will be making the necessary changes in the admit card online. BSEB will accept the objections till August 22, 2022.

Bihar Board Dummy admit card 2022: Know how to download call letter