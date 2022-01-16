BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022: Admit Cards Out, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

BSEB Bihar board 12th hall ticket: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on January 16 has released Class 12 or Intermediate admit card 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the intermediate exam can download the hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Official notification related to admit card release informs that candidates can download admit cards till January 31, 2022. In order to check BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password. The steps to check admit card and the important dates have been mentioned below.

Check important dates here

Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 inter-exams between February 1 and February 14, 2022

Admit card has been released on January 17, 2022

It can be downloaded till January 31, 2022

Candidates should know that the BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 will be conducted at designated BSEB exam centres across Bihar. The admit cards mention details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers, and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres. Candidates should know that the physical copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, they will have to download it from the website and take its printout. Candidates are also informed that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Admit Card: Here is how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should go to the official website BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on BSEB 12th admit card link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the login credentials as required

Admit card will be displayed, go through it and click on 'Download 12th admit card'

Candidates should take its printout for future reference

The Board has started the Class 12 inter BSEB practical exams from January 10. The practical exams of the BSEB board will continue till January 22, 2022. The Board has recently released admit cards for Class 10 board exams 2022. Bihar Board Matric exam is scheduled to begin on February 17 and end on February 24, 2022. Practical exams for Class 10 subjects will be held between January 20 and January 22, 2022.