BSEB IT Higher Secondary Language Exam 2022; Check How To Fill Application Form & More

BSEB Exam 2022: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) has announced the last date for filling in the online examination form for the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination 2022. According to the latest notice issued by the board, the online application form for the Bihar ITI 2022 higher secondary level language exam will start from Monday, April 18, and candidates can fill in the application form till May 5, 2022, after which no application will be accepted. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board's ITI Language Examination 2022 provides recognition equivalent to the Industrial Training Institute's Class 12. According to the Bihar Board, all those candidates who are studying in the second year after passing the first year in a recognised ITI in the state can also apply for this exam. It is recommended that candidates must check the notification available on the official website before applying.

BSEB Exam 2022: Official Notice

Bihar Secondary Education Board: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must go to the BSEB's official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, "Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination, 2022 District Name, Institution Name, and Code."

Step 3: Create a user ID and password if you're new to the page.

Step 4: Then, log in using the same credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form in step 5.

Step 6:: Complete and submit the application form.

Step 7: Finish the payment.

Step 8: Then, click on the submit button to proceed.

About BSEB Exam 2022

The ITI Higher Secondary Level Language Examination 2022 will be held for 2 different subjects.

The Bihar Board ITI Language 2022 examination will be held in two shifts.

The first exam will be on the Hindi subject.

The second city exam will be for the English subject.

Both the examinations will carry 100 marks.

The examination will contain 50-50 questions on both subjects.

It will be based on objective-type questions.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative