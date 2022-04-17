BSEB IT Higher Secondary Language Exam 2022; Check How To Fill Application Form & More

Quick links:
BSEB Exam 2022: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) has announced the last date for filling in the online examination form for the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination 2022. According to the latest notice issued by the board, the online application form for the Bihar ITI 2022 higher secondary level language exam will start from Monday, April 18, and candidates can fill in the application form till May 5, 2022, after which no application will be accepted. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar Board's ITI Language Examination 2022 provides recognition equivalent to the Industrial Training Institute's Class 12. According to the Bihar Board, all those candidates who are studying in the second year after passing the first year in a recognised ITI in the state can also apply for this exam. It is recommended that candidates must check the notification available on the official website before applying.
इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए पात्रता या अन्य जानकारियां प्राप्त करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए इस लिंक पर क्लिक करें-https://t.co/SFqQIOT08R#BSEB pic.twitter.com/stzwH8yjZr— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 17, 2022