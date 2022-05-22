BSEB ITI 2022: Dummy Admit Cards Released; Here's Website Link To Check And Download

BSEB ITI 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released the dummy admit cards for ITI Language (Hindi & English) Examination, 2022. The information was issued in the public domain through a tweet. The tweet on BSEB Twitter handle reads, "Dummy Admit Card of ITI Language (Hindi & English) Examination, 2022 issued."

On the basis of details filled by the students during registration, dummy admit cards have been released on May 23, 2022. It can be accessed on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com till May 29, 2022. The purpose of releasing a dummy admit card is that students are given time to raise objections and make corrections if required. The corrections can be done in candidates' or their parent's names, gender, date of birth, photo, or ITI registration number. If there is any error then students will have to correct it themselves and submit the same to the principal.

The Bihar Board's ITI Language Examination 2022 provides recognition equivalent to the Industrial Training Institute's Class 12. According to the Bihar Board, all those candidates who are studying in the second year after passing the first year in a recognised ITI in the state were also allowed to apply for this exam.

Bihar Secondary Education Board: Here's how to download dummy admit card

Step 1: Candidates must go to the BSEB's official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, "Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination, 2022 dummy admit card"

Step 3: Log in using registration number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

About BSEB Exam 2022