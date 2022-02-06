BSEB Matric Exam 2022: OMR, Answer Sheets To Have Students' Picture

Bihar Board is currently conducting inter board exams in state and is gearing up to conduct matric exams too. In the upcoming matric examination, there will be photograph of student on both OMR sheet as well as answer sheet. The observer or invigilator will be able to easily match the student's face with the photograph. Along with this, students’ photographs will also be printed on the attendance and absence sheet. Through this way, it becomes easier to catch any student or person who is taking the exam in a fake way. The information about photographs has been conveyed by Bihar Board to all the examination centers.

BSEB Matric exam schedule

The Matriculation Annual Examination will be conducted between February 17-24, 2022. As per reports, over 16 lakh students have registered to take the exam. The exam will be conducted in over 1500 examination centers that have been set up across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. All the schools have been instructed to download the admit card and hand it over to the students along with signature and stamp. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time in the examination to read the question paper and prepare the answer plan.

Bihar Board class 10 admit card 2022 released by BSEB