BSEB Matric Result 2022: Deadline To Apply For Compartment Exam Ends Today

BSEB Matric Compartment: Bihar School Examination Board has released the matric or class 10 result on March 31, 2022. Candidates who have failed in any of the subjects can apply for the compartment exam. The application window was opened on April 2 and the deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022. Like every year, they will be given an opportunity to clear the exams. This year, the compartment exam is expected to be conducted in April last week. However, the exact date has not been released yet.

This time the result highlights that over 3.5 lakh students are expected to apply for taking the compartment exam. This year a total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 12,86,971 students have passed. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric exam. Students can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the compartment exam. In case of any issues, students can contact helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239.

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam: Check important dates here

Bihar matric compartment registration link has been activated on April 2, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022

BSEB class 10 compartmental exam: Here is how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for compart exam, students will have to go to the official website

Step 2: In the next step, they will have to login by entering the required details and fill out the application form

Step 3: The verification will be done and after that students will have to pay the fee

Step 4: Candidates should submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny window to be closed on April 8

BSEB will be closing the scrutiny window on April 8, 2022. All those candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to apply for re-checking can do it now. They will be charged a fee of Rs. 70 per subject. The application window for scrutiny was opened on April 2, 2022. In case there is any change in marks while scrutiny, students will be getting a revised mark sheet. Steps to apply for re-checking can be checked here.

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Follow these steps to fill scrutiny form