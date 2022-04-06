Last Updated:

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Deadline To Apply For Compartment Exam Ends Today

BSEB will be closing the appliucation window for class 10 or the matric compartment exam. The steps to register for the compartmental exam can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BSEB

Image: Unsplash


BSEB Matric Compartment: Bihar School Examination Board has released the matric or class 10 result on March 31, 2022. Candidates who have failed in any of the subjects can apply for the compartment exam. The application window was opened on April 2 and the deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022. Like every year, they will be given an opportunity to clear the exams. This year, the compartment exam is expected to be conducted in April last week. However, the exact date has not been released yet.

This time the result highlights that over 3.5 lakh students are expected to apply for taking the compartment exam. This year a total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 12,86,971 students have passed. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric exam. Students can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the compartment exam.  In case of any issues, students can contact helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239.

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam: Check important dates here

  • Bihar matric compartment registration link has been activated on April 2, 2022
  • The deadline to apply ends on April 6, 2022

BSEB class 10 compartmental exam: Here is how to apply 

  • Step 1: In order to apply for compart exam, students will have to go to the official website
  • Step 2: In the next step, they will have to login by entering the required details and fill out the application form
  • Step 3: The verification will be done and after that students will have to pay the fee
  • Step 4: Candidates should submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny window to be closed on April 8

BSEB will be closing the scrutiny window on April 8, 2022. All those candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to apply for re-checking can do it now. They will be charged a fee of Rs. 70 per subject. The application window for scrutiny was opened on April 2, 2022. In case there is any change in marks while scrutiny, students will be getting a revised mark sheet. Steps to apply for re-checking can be checked here.

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Follow these steps to fill scrutiny form

  • Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website of BSEB
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to look for the link which reads apply for scrutiny 
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required information to log in. They will have to select the subject and apply for the scrutiny button.
  • Step 4: Before sending, candidates will have to pay the scrutiny fee and click on the submit button
  • Step 5: Post submitting, they should download the confirmation page
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2022: List of websites to check BSEB Matric results
READ | Bihar Board matric results 2022 at 3 pm today: How to check BSEB class 10th results online
READ | BSEB matric result 2022: Here's how to apply for scrutiny, re-checking of papers
READ | Bihar board 10th result 2022 out, here's direct link to check BSEB matric scores online
READ | BSEB Bihar Board matric 2022 toppers' list, pass percentage out, check here
Tags: BSEB, Bihar Board, BSEB matric compartment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND