BSEB OFSS 11th Admissions 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till July 30, Apply Here

BSEB OFSS registration 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for registration process on its OFSS portal till July 30, 2022. All those candidates who have passed the matric exam and want to take admission in class 11 in school and colleges of Bihar can get themselves registered now. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

BSEB tweeted, "BSEB OFSS 11th Enrollment: Special opportunity to apply till 30th July."

Follow these steps to register for Bihar OFSS 11th admissions

Step 1: Go to the official website ofssbihar.in

Step 2: Then candidates will have to click on the class 11 admission 2021 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should key in the required details to register online

Step 4: Candidates should provide a valid phone number and email address

Step 5: Candidates should log in using the credentials

Step 6: Fill in the form and choose the college/ school and stream

Step 7: Candidates should pay the application fee and submit

Step 8: Take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board class 11 admission: Overview

The common prospectus for BSEB class 11 admission has already been released. The Bihar class 11 admission form is available on the official website https://www.ofssbihar.in/. The application fee that candidates will have to pay for registration is Rs 350. While filling the form, students will have to fill in their roll number, date of birth, and upload their class 10th mark sheets, passport size photo and enter their active mobile number and email ID.

To be noted that this is the third time that BSES has extended the deadline to apply. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 5, 2022 for students. The deadline was then extended till July 27, 2022. As per the recent update, the deadline to submit application will end on July 30, 2022. The recent extensions have been made due to the CBSE and ICSE board declaring their 10th Results 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.